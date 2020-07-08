Phillies' Bryce Harper Yells 'Sign Him' After JT Realmuto Hits HR in Summer Camp

Phillies' Bryce Harper Yells 'Sign Him' After JT Realmuto Hits HR in Summer CampJuly 8, 2020
Bryce Harper is under contract through 2031, so now he has to advocate for his Philadelphia Phillies teammates to get paid.
After catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run home run during Wednesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Harper encouraged the front office to "sign him."
Realmuto is going into his second season in Philadelphia after coming over in a trade from the Miami Marlins, but he is set to enter free agency in the offseason.
The 29-year-old certainly deserves a big contract after establishing himself as one of the best in the majors at his position. Realmuto finished last season hitting .275 with a career-high 25 home runs, adding a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and his second All-Star selection. He was the only player on the Phillies to receive MVP votes in 2019.
Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the catcher is seeking about $26 million per year, but the uncertain economics of the 2020 season could prevent the Phillies from signing him to an extension before hitting free agency.
