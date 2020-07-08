Phillies' Bryce Harper Yells 'Sign Him' After JT Realmuto Hits HR in Summer Camp

Rich Schultz/Getty Images

Bryce Harper is under contract through 2031, so now he has to advocate for his Philadelphia Phillies teammates to get paid.

After catcher J.T. Realmuto hit a two-run home run during Wednesday's intrasquad scrimmage, Harper encouraged the front office to "sign him."

Realmuto is going into his second season in Philadelphia after coming over in a trade from the Miami Marlins, but he is set to enter free agency in the offseason.

The 29-year-old certainly deserves a big contract after establishing himself as one of the best in the majors at his position. Realmuto finished last season hitting .275 with a career-high 25 home runs, adding a Gold Glove, a Silver Slugger and his second All-Star selection. He was the only player on the Phillies to receive MVP votes in 2019.

Scott Lauber of the Philadelphia Inquirer reported the catcher is seeking about $26 million per year, but the uncertain economics of the 2020 season could prevent the Phillies from signing him to an extension before hitting free agency.