AFC Exec on Dak Prescott: 'Certainly Not Top 5 and Marginal Top 10' Among QBs

An anonymous AFC executive has questioned whether the Dallas Cowboys' Dak Prescott should be considered among the upper echelon of NFL quarterbacks.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler polled over 50 league executives, coaches, scouts and players, who combined to rank Prescott as the ninth-best QB heading into the 2020 season.

"He'll get paid as one of the best, but he's certainly not top five and marginal top 10," the AFC exec said in an article released Wednesday. "That great rookie season set the stage for him to hit another level that he never really was going to hit. The bar got set high, and I don't know if he can reach it. Hasn't thrown it as well since [2016]."

