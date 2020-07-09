1 Player Each NFL Team Can't Afford to Lose Next Offseason

0 of 32

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

When news of Patrick Mahomes' contract extension first broke, it was notable for two reasons. The unprecedented dollar amount—$450 million in base value—immediately jumped out, but it also meant that the Kansas City Chiefs won't have to worry about losing Mahomes until 2032 at the earliest.

Trying to replace arguably the best quarterback in the game today would be a nightmare, and teams face similar challenges yearly.

No, not every franchise has a Mahomes on its roster. However, each team has players who—because of talent, upside and/or scheme fit—would be tough to replace through free agency, via the draft or in-house.

At least one such player winds up with an expiring contract each offseason.

Here, we'll look ahead to 2021 and the one player scheduled for free agency (per Spotrac) that each team cannot afford to lose.