Ravens' Lamar Jackson Cancels 'Funday with LJ' Event in Florida Amid COVID-19

Mark Brown/Getty Images

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has canceled his "Funday with LJ" event in Broward County, Florida, scheduled for this upcoming weekend due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Per Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Sun, "With strict social-distancing guidelines in place amid the coronavirus pandemic, the city of Pompano Beach, Florida, had set limits on the event's attendance... Because of the number of people already registered for the event, Jackson decided to cancel the event rather than turn away any."

The event would have included go-karts, flag-football games and water slides, among other attractions. Due to the pandemic, attendees would have had to sign a waiver and adults would have been required to wear a mask.

Florida has experienced a major spike in positive tests for the coronavirus, hitting a record-setting 11,458 new cases Saturday and more than 7,300 on Tuesday.