Patrick Mahomes Says New Contract Provides Security, Allows Chiefs to Be Great

One day after the Kansas City Chiefs announced a contract extension for Patrick Mahomes, the reigning Super Bowl MVP spoke with the media about bringing the deal together.

Leigh Steinberg, Mahomes' agent, confirmed on Monday that the deal is worth up to $503 million over 10 years and includes $477 million in guarantee mechanisms.

Two things Mahomes emphasized in his press conference was the importance of long-term security and giving the team enough flexibility to keep premiere talent around him.

"I am not gonna lie and say that having a great football team around me doesn't help me," he said.

Despite the record-breaking numbers in Mahomes' deal, it is still team-friendly for the Chiefs. Per ESPN's Bill Barnwell, the total value of the contract over the next six years will only account for 15.4 percent of the salary cap.

In discussing the team aspect and his legacy, Mahomes described that he took some lessons away from ESPN's documentary The Last Dance, which served as "affirmation" for the things he's always believed: "It isn't about one person, it is about a team...we want to build a dynasty and those aren't easy things to do."

Another key element of the Chiefs' success since Mahomes took over is the partnership with Andy Reid. The 2018 NFL MVP received reassurance that his head coach isn't thinking about retirement at all.

"I talked to him, I think, before I signed the deal," Mahomes said. "And he said to me what he said to y'all—that he had no thoughts of retiring anytime soon."



The Chiefs selected Mahomes with the 10th overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft. He only played one game as a rookie with Alex Smith entrenched as the starter.

After Smith was traded to Washington in March 2018, Mahomes was given the keys to Kansas City's offense. He responded by throwing for 5,097 yards, a league-high 50 touchdowns and being named NFL MVP.

Mahomes battled injuries early in the 2019 season, but was able to lead the Chiefs to a fourth straight AFC West title. The 24-year-old was magnificent in the postseason, throwing for 901 yards, running for 135 yards and accounting for 12 total touchdowns in three games.

Kansas City became the first team in NFL history to win three playoff games in the same season after trailing by at least 10 points. The franchise won its first championship in 50 years with a 31-20 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.