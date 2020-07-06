Diamondbacks' Kole Calhoun Asymptomatic After Testing Positive for Coronavirus

Jennifer Stewart/Getty Images

Arizona Diamondbacks manager Torey Lovullo told reporters Monday that right fielder Kole Calhoun tested positive for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic.

He is one of three Diamondbacks players to return a positive test.

Before Calhoun can return to the team, he must register two negative tests 24 hours apart, be symptom-free for three full days and receive clearance from Arizona's team doctors.

Positive tests have been coming in around baseball, and the testing protocols were further called into question Monday when the Washington Nationals, Houston Astros and St. Louis Cardinals made it now six teams to cancel workouts after not getting test results back in a timely manner.

Nationals manager Mike Rizzo was not happy with the fact that tests taken Friday still hadn't come back with results, as he told Gabe Lacques of USA Today:

"Seventy-two hours later, we have yet to receive the results of those tests. We cannot have our players and staff work at risk. Therefore, we have cancelled our team workout scheduled for this morning. We will not sacrifice the health and safety of our players, staff and their families. Without accurate and timely testing it is simply not safe for us to continue with Summer Camp. Major League Baseball needs to work quickly to resolve issues with their process and their lab. Otherwise, Summer Camp and the 2020 Season are at risk."

Major League Baseball released the following statement on the matter:

As for Calhoun, it is unclear when he will return to action. The 32-year-old was a key player for Arizona last season, hitting .232 with 33 homers and 74 RBI.