Are MLB's New Ballparks Better Than the Old-School Classics?

Adam Glanzman/Getty Images

Ask any baseball fan—regardless of geographic location and rooting interest—to create a bucket list of ballparks they would like to visit, and there are two that will appear on almost every list.

Fenway Park and Wrigley Field.

The mystique of those legendary venues, which opened in 1912 and 1914, respectively, makes them travel destinations for even the most casual fan.

That's simply not something that can be said of the other 28 parks around baseball.

The Cubs lost 101 games in 2012, and they still finished 10th in average home attendance. Likewise, the Red Sox lost 84 games in a second straight losing season in 2015 and checked in at seventh in average home attendance.

Fans were not coming from near and far to watch a pair of cellar-dwelling rosters. They were there for the unique experience of taking in a ballgame at one of the most hallowed venues in sports.