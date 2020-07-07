NFL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Jadeveon Clowney, Raiders, David Njoku Trade

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

With NFL training camps scheduled to begin later this month, most players know where they'll be as they prepare for the start of the 2020 season. Jadeveon Clowney is not currently among them.

The 27-year-old, one of the top defensive players to go on the free-agent market earlier this spring, has still not signed with a team, and it's possible he won't be on a roster when training camps get underway. At some point, though, he should sign a deal and join a team for the upcoming season.

Here's some of the latest buzz from around the NFL, including the latest on Clowney's free-agent status.

Could Clowney be heading to Las Vegas?

Although Clelin Ferrell is coming off a solid rookie season, the Las Vegas Raiders could still use another strong pass-rusher on their defense for 2020. And the best defensive end still on the free-agent market is Clowney.

According to The Athletic's Tashan Reed and Vic Tafur, the Raiders have made an offer to the defensive end, but they're currently in a "'distant' third place." Cecil Lammey of 104.3 The Fan also reported that there are two or three other teams that have made "better offers."

Lammey added that Las Vegas head coach Jon Gruden wants the team to sign Clowney and "would like to up the offer." However, Raiders owner Mark Davis and general manager Mike Mayock "are standing pat (for now)," according to the article.

Last week, Clowney told ESPN's Josina Anderson that he is "still open" but plans to sign with a team prior to the start of the 2020 season. Earlier this offseason, he was looking for a deal worth $20 million per season, but he later lowered that asking price to "$17-18 million" in April, per ESPN's Dianna Russini.

Clowney, who was selected by the Houston Texans with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2014 draft, was traded to the Seattle Seahawks prior to the 2019 season after spending his first five years in Houston. He didn't quite live up to expectations, though, as he tallied only three sacks in 13 games. From 2017-18, he had 18.5 sacks in 31 games for the Texans.

In addition to Ferrell, the Raiders have fellow second-year player Maxx Crosby, Carl Nassib and Arden Key in the mix at defensive end. It's a group that could use a veteran boost, so if Clowney can play like he did near the end of his time in Houston, he could be a good fit in Las Vegas.

What could Browns get in exchange for Njoku?

Last week, NFL agent Drew Rosenhaus told ESPN's Adam Schefter that tight end David Njoku would like to be traded from the Cleveland Browns prior to the start of the 2020 season. However, it appears the asking price and what they might actually be able to get for him could be a bit off.

Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com recently noted the Browns "aren't looking to move" the 23-year-old, but if they were to trade him, they "would likely want a first-round pick." But ESPN's Jeremy Fowler tweeted that "early predictions from sources with other teams" is that Cleveland may only be able to get a fourth- or fifth-round selection in exchange.

Njoku was selected by the Browns in the first round of the 2017 draft, and over his first two seasons, he had 88 receptions for 1,025 yards and eight touchdowns in 32 games. However, he was limited to four games last season due to a right wrist injury, totaling five receptions for 41 yards and one touchdown.

According to Fowler, Cleveland wasn't "blindsided" by the Miami product's trade request, as the organization knew for "about a year" that he was unhappy with his situation. Then, this offseason, the Browns signed Austin Hooper to a four-year deal worth $44 million, so Njoku may not be as involved in Cleveland's offense should he stay.

Cabot wrote that the Dallas Cowboys are "one team that might have some interest," according to a source. Njoku could pair with Blake Jarwin to give the Cowboys a pair of solid tight ends for quarterback Dak Prescott to throw to. But it could come down to Cleveland's asking price and what Dallas would be willing to give up for Njoku.

If Njoku stays on the Browns and remains unhappy, perhaps this will be a situation that goes on for a bit. Cleveland exercised his fifth-year option, so he's currently under contract through the 2021 season.