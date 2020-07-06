Ravens' Lamar Jackson Plans to Hold 'Funday with LJ' in Florida amid Pandemic

Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson from proceeding with his "Funday with LJ" event in Pompano Beach, Florida.

Jackson shared a flier for the celebration, which will be July 11 and 12. The flier indicated that any adults attending will have to wear a mask, while parents will have to sign a waiver in order for their child to participate.

Under normal circumstances, this would be a great opportunity for the 2019 MVP to have some fun and connect with fans in his hometown.

However, the pandemic is surging in Florida. The state has confirmed 206,447 total cases, including nearly 28,000 new cases in the last three days alone.

Florida isn't alone in seeing a rise in positive tests. Across the country, many states are dealing with the same problem after government officials relaxed business restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

However, CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Dana Vigue reported Florida health officials "often fail to do contact tracing, long considered a key tool in containing an outbreak," which is exacerbating the problem.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wondered if an official from the Ravens will speak with Jackson "to think twice about creating an irresistible temptation for what could become a mini-superspreader event."