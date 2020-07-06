Ravens' Lamar Jackson Plans to Hold 'Funday with LJ' in Florida amid Pandemic

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

PITTSBURGH, PA - OCTOBER 06: Lamar Jackson #8 of the Baltimore Ravens in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers on October 6, 2019 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)
Justin K. Aller/Getty Images

The COVID-19 pandemic isn't stopping Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson from proceeding with his "Funday with LJ" event in Pompano Beach, Florida. 

Jackson shared a flier for the celebration, which will be July 11 and 12. The flier indicated that any adults attending will have to wear a mask, while parents will have to sign a waiver in order for their child to participate.

Under normal circumstances, this would be a great opportunity for the 2019 MVP to have some fun and connect with fans in his hometown.

However, the pandemic is surging in Florida. The state has confirmed 206,447 total cases, including nearly 28,000 new cases in the last three days alone.

Florida isn't alone in seeing a rise in positive tests. Across the country, many states are dealing with the same problem after government officials relaxed business restrictions and stay-at-home orders.

However, CNN's Elizabeth Cohen and Dana Vigue reported Florida health officials "often fail to do contact tracing, long considered a key tool in containing an outbreak," which is exacerbating the problem.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio wondered if an official from the Ravens will speak with Jackson "to think twice about creating an irresistible temptation for what could become a mini-superspreader event."

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Mahomes Gets Richest Deal Ever

    Patrick Mahomes' 10-year extension is worth $503M, the largest contract in sports history

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Gets Richest Deal Ever

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report

    Watson, Dak and Others in Line for New Contracts After Mahomes

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Watson, Dak and Others in Line for New Contracts After Mahomes

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    What Mahomes 10-Year Extension Means for Jackson, Ravens

    Baltimore Ravens logo
    Baltimore Ravens

    What Mahomes 10-Year Extension Means for Jackson, Ravens

    SI.com
    via SI.com

    Mahomes Signs 10-Year Extension 🚨

    Super Bowl MVP signs a $503M extension that gives him the richest deal in sports history (Schefter)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Mahomes Signs 10-Year Extension 🚨

    Scott Polacek
    via Bleacher Report