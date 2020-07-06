JJ Watt Tweets at Deshaun Watson After Patrick Mahomes' $503M Chiefs Contract

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

JACKSONVILLE, FL - OCTOBER 21: J.J. Watt #99 of the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson #4 of the Houston Texans embrace following the Houston Texans 20-7 victory over the Jacksonville Jaguars at TIAA Bank Field on October 21, 2018 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)
Sam Greenwood/Getty Images

Patrick Mahomes got paid on Monday, reportedly coming to terms with the Kansas City Chiefs on a 10-year, $503 million contract extension, per Steinberg Sports agency.

Young, star quarterbacks who are due for extensions soon are likely feeling pretty giddy after seeing that news. Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson is one of them, and defensive end JJ Watt mentioned him on Twitter following the news:

Watson is under contract in 2020 for $1.1 million and 2021 for $17.5 million. But a lucrative extension is surely on the horizon for the two-time Pro Bowler, who has helped lead the Texans to the postseason in two consecutive seasons. 

He's gonna get paid too, and Watt—and the rest of the NFL—knows it. 

