Giants Confirm 2 Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests Within Organization

The San Francisco Giants announced two more members of their organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The team didn't specify whether the positive tests came from the active roster or front office/coaching staff.

Right-hander Luis Madero and outfielder Hunter Bishop were the first two players from the Giants to test positive.

