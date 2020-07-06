Giants Confirm 2 Additional Positive COVID-19 Tests Within Organization

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

PHILADELPHIA, PA - MAY 08: A New Era cap of the San Francisco Giants sits in the dugout during a game against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on May 8, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Phillies defeated the Giants 4-2. (Photo by Rich Schultz/Getty Images)
Rich Schultz/Getty Images

The San Francisco Giants announced two more members of their organization tested positive for COVID-19.

The team didn't specify whether the positive tests came from the active roster or front office/coaching staff.

Right-hander Luis Madero and outfielder Hunter Bishop were the first two players from the Giants to test positive.

              

