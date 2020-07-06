Colin Kaepernick Signs 1st-Look Contract with Disney; ESPN to Produce Docuseries

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

ESPN will create a docuseries chronicling Colin Kaepernick as part of a first-look contract with the Walt Disney Company, Disney announced Monday.

The partnership with Kaepernick's production company, Ra Vision Media, will focus on creating scripted and unscripted stories that explore race and social injustice.

Disney's executive chairman, Bob Iger, explained the deal in a statement:

"During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin's experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration."

The content will be hosted across Walt Disney Television, ESPN, Hulu, Pixar and The Undefeated.

Kaepernick also commented on the news:

"I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing."

The quarterback's personal story will be the first project of the new partnership and arguably the most compelling.

The 32-year-old led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl but later received significant criticism after kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 as a protest against racial injustice and police brutality. He went unsigned the following offseason and has yet to return to the NFL.

The upcoming docuseries will allow Kaepernick to tell his side of the story and will include "extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive."

Though it's been three years since he last played competitively, the quarterback reportedly "still wants to play," per Josina Anderson.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said in June he would support the signing of Kaepernick by an NFL team.

"If he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's going to take a team to make that decision," he said in June, per ESPN. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision and encourage them to do that."