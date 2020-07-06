MLB 2020 Schedule Release Date, Time, TV Coverage Revealed for 60-Game Season

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 6, 2020

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred answers questions at a press conference during MLB baseball owners meetings, Thursday, Feb. 6, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)
John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball will reveal the full 60-game season schedule for the 2020 campaign Monday in a televised special on MLB Network.

The show will air at 6 p.m. ET and be hosted by Matt Vasgersian, Harold Reynolds and Tom Verducci.

Each team will play 40 divisional games and 20 interleague games against teams within their region to limit travel amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

           

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app to get the game.

Related

    Power Ranking the MLB Ballparks ✍️

    We rank Fenway, Wrigley and all 30 parks ahead of the 2020 season

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Power Ranking the MLB Ballparks ✍️

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB's Best 60-Game Performances in Recent History

    @ZachRymer looks back at the best individual runs of the last decade 📲

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB's Best 60-Game Performances in Recent History

    Zachary D. Rymer
    via Bleacher Report

    MLB Summer Camp:

    Latest News on Paul Goldschmidt Injury, Edwin Diaz

    MLB logo
    MLB

    MLB Summer Camp:

    Joe Tansey
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking MLB's Top 20 Catchers of the 1990s 📝

    Does Mike Piazza or Ivan Rodriguez earn the No. 1 spot?

    MLB logo
    MLB

    Ranking MLB's Top 20 Catchers of the 1990s 📝

    Joel Reuter
    via Bleacher Report