Ranking the 20 Best and Worst Moves of the 2020 MLB Offseason

Mark Lennihan/Associated Press

It may feel like it's been a lot longer, but only months have passed since the Major League Baseball offseason gave way to the first round of spring training.

With teams back in preparation mode for the upcoming 60-game campaign, we're taking a fresh look at the best and worst moves of the winter.

Because there are no results to go off yet, we had to take an abstract view of the deals that were (and in one case, weren't) made last offseason. This involved judging the intent behind each trade and signing, and weighing the likelihood that teams will be rewarded for their actions.

We also set a rule that allowed for no more than one best and one worst move per club. Likewise, we limited ourselves to analyzing trades from one team's perspective.

Let's count 'em down.