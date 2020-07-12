Every NFL Team's Biggest Sleeper Heading into Training Camps

0 of 32

Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Don't sleep on (fill in the blank)! You hear it every summer, in every NFL camp. This offseason has been unprecedented, but that doesn't mean there won't be sleepers. They'll emerge everywhere, and we're here to give you some tips.

With training camps supposed to open up in a matter of weeks, we combed through every depth chart to identify players who aren't household names with towering expectations or tremendous accomplishments but might be well positioned to change that in 2020.

Sleepers in this context are 20-something-year-olds who have never been Pro Bowlers or All-Pros and weren't full-season starters last year or aren't expected to be full-season starters this year. They aren't widely considered key players but have a chance to make statements this summer, fall and winter.

Based on factors such as career trajectories, roster competitions and position openings, here's every team's top sleeper heading into camp.