White Sox Announce 2 Asymptomatic Players Tested Positive for COVID-19

Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

The Chicago White Sox announced two players have tested positive for COVID-19, although both are asymptomatic:

The players are being isolated in Chicago and monitored by the team staff.

MLB announced Friday there were 38 positive coronavirus tests out of the 3,185 tested personnel. This included 31 players across 19 teams.

The league has instituted protocols to help slow the spread of COVID-19 amid the pandemic, including tests every other day for players and coaches.

Other guidelines include social distancing on and off the field, masks in the dugout and bullpen for non-playing personnel and a ban on spitting.

Players reported to camp at the start of the month and will begin regular season games at the end of July.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, four teams will play on July 23 while the White Sox are among the 26 teams opening their season on July 24. It will kick off a shortened 60-game season that will begin about four months after the initially scheduled Opening Day in March.

Chicago is hoping the changes could lead to more success after the organization has gone 11 straight years without a playoff berth.