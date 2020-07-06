7 NFL Players Who Will Fly Up Depth Charts Before 2020 Season

0 of 7

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

In the NFL, sometimes all it takes for a player to become a star is an opportunity. Throughout the years, fans have witnessed backups like Kurt Warner and Tom Brady rise to the pinnacle of NFL stardom. While there might not be any players who experience that sort of meteoric rise in 2020, some backup players are going to shoot up depth charts quickly.

We'll examine seven players with the potential to go from backup to starter before or during the 2020 season.

While injuries often open the door for rookies and backups, other players force their own way up depth charts—whether due to their own potential, a lack of proven/reliable talent ahead of them or a combination of both.

If these players do break into starting roles? Well, there's no telling how high up the proverbial NFL mountain they might climb.