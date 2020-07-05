Jeremy Kerley Praises Chip Kelly's Response to Colin Kaepernick Kneeling in 2016

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 5, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick arrives for a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick has been a leader in the fight for social justice by people of color not just in the football world or the sports world. Recent developments have raised his profile and, more significantly, reminded many of the sacrifices he has made while protesting social injustice and police brutality.(AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

While Chip Kelly's one-year stint in San Francisco was not an on-field success, former 49ers receiver Jeremy Kerley said the coach did an excellent job of helping the team navigate Colin Kaepernick's protests of police brutality and discrimination against black people during the 2016 season.

Kerley said Kelly allowed Kaepernick to address the team during an open forum, which took away any potential tension as to why the quarterback was kneeling during the national anthem.

"For Chip being able to do that, I think that was pretty cool for him to kind of take the elephant out the room and remove all doubt," Kerley told TMZ Sports. "I think that was pretty cool. I love Chip for it. It kind of removed all doubts and stuff in the locker room, and we just bonded like we were close, and it was fun."

Kaepernick's protests did not appear to cause any distraction for the 49ers, whose 2-14 record was more a result of a dearth of talent on the roster than anything else.

Kerley said he believes it's long past time for an NFL team to sign Kaepernick, who has not played since the 2016 season, due in large part to his protests during the anthem.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell told ESPN's Mike Greenberg in June he would "encourage" a team to sign Kaepernick.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Ron Rivera Says He's Been Working on Name Change with Dan Snyder

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Ron Rivera Says He's Been Working on Name Change with Dan Snyder

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    Tagged NFL Players Who Haven't Signed Yet

    Six players who remain unsigned with the July 15 deadline looming 😬

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Tagged NFL Players Who Haven't Signed Yet

    Kristopher Knox
    via Bleacher Report

    Jarvis Has Message to Critics 👀

    Landry after hip surgery: 'Everybody that was talking s--t, ima see you when I see you and I ain't got s--t to say'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Jarvis Has Message to Critics 👀

    Adam Wells
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Sends Teams COVID-19 Protocols for Camps and Preseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Sends Teams COVID-19 Protocols for Camps and Preseason

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report