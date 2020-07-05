MLB Summer Camp 2020: Latest Injury News on Masahiro Tanaka, More

Adam Hunger/Associated Press

The New York Yankees suffered a scare Saturday, when Masahiro Tanaka was struck by a line drive off the bat of Giancarlo Stanton.

Fortunately, the 31-year-old did not suffer any major injuries, as he tweeted that he was "all good" after he was taken to the hospital for precautionary measures. The Yankees noted that the right-handed hurler was "alert, responsive and walking" when he went to the hospital and later announced he was released.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone spoke to reporters about Tanaka's condition:

"Masa had concussion-like symptoms that have since dissipated. He went through a battery of tests at the hospital; everything checked out well. He had a CT scan and it's negative. He's still there; they're going to keep them for a couple more hours just to be safe, but we expect him to be released this evening. I would say right now he's doing well."

Tanaka is expected to be the No. 2 starter behind Gerrit Cole with Luis Severino recovering from Tommy John surgery. The Yankees should have James Paxton available to start as well, which would not have been the case if Opening Day were in April.

Paxton, who had offseason back surgery, should be "good to go" if he does not experience any setbacks, per YES Network's Meredith Marakovits.

Paxton and Tanaka were two of four pitchers to produce double-digit wins for the Yankees in 2019. Cole will top the rotation, and if the duo can replicate their form from a year ago, New York has a strong chance to capture the American League East in a 60-game season.

Lance McCullers Jr.

Even though Cole departed the Houston Astros, they still have a strong rotation.

The return of Lance McCullers Jr. from Tommy John surgery should aid Justin Verlander and Zack Greinke in forming a new top-end rotation trio.

McCullers has thrown a few live batting practice sessions and revealed to The Athletic's Jake Kaplan that he is prepared both mentally and physically for his return:

"I do feel very physically prepared. I feel mentally prepared. Having to train with no promise of tomorrow, having to draw motivation and stay focused has been something that I've been doing for the last 20-plus months because of the surgery, so I think it was just more of the same for me. And I was hopeful we would have a season, and I'm glad that I stayed ready."

Before he suffered the long-term arm injury, McCullers produced the best season of his career in 2018 with a 10-6 record and 3.86 ERA. The 26-year-old is also important to Houston's pennant chase because he owns 11 postseason appearances.

Although McCullers is not as dominant as Cole, the Astros should feel comfortable with the first three arms in their rotation, and if Jose Urquidy progresses, they would possess a formidable foursome.

Jose Quintana

The Chicago Cubs will be without Jose Quintana for a few weeks after he underwent surgery for a laceration on his left thumb that occurred while washing dishes.

Cubs general manager Theo Epstein said the ball club "can't forecast" how the recovery process will go but said he may be back on the mound in a few weeks, per ESPN:

"There's a best-case scenario in which it heals quickly and his thumb feels good and he can resume a pretty rapid ramp up from that point. He's been built up, is pretty far along. But there's certainly another scenario in which the nerve takes longer to heal and is going to be significantly delayed. We really can't forecast it. We just have to wait and see and hope for the best."

Quintana recorded back-to-back 13-win seasons for the Cubs, who acquired him from the Chicago White Sox in 2017. Without Quintana, the Cubs have to fill in the back part of their rotation behind Jon Lester, Yu Darvish and Kyle Hendricks.

Tyler Chatwood and Alec Mills are the favorites to land the final two rotation spots with Quintana injured, while Colin Rea and Adbert Alzolay are also included on the 40-man roster.

The Cubs are in decent shape with their three top starters still in place, but with every game carrying extra weight, Quintana's absence could hurt more in tough matchups with the Milwaukee Brewers and St. Louis Cardinals.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90. Statistics obtained from Baseball Reference.