Report: NFLPA Proposes Reducing Rosters from 90 to 80 for Training Camps

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

FILE - This Aug. 9, 2014 file photo shows an NFL logo on a goal post pad before a preseason NFL football game between the Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field in Detroit. The NFL Players Association has created a medical guide for players, a 107-page reference book written by scientific professionals with extensive material on concussion detection, treatment and the league's game-day protocol for head injuries. The union's inaugural
Rick Osentoski/Associated Press

The NFL Players Association has reportedly proposed reduced rosters for training camps.

Per Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the union has "expressed a desire" to the league that they would prefer rosters of 80 players instead of the usual 90.

     

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    NFL Sends Teams COVID-19 Protocols for Camps and Preseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Sends Teams COVID-19 Protocols for Camps and Preseason

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: David Njoku Demands Trade

    TE asked Browns for a trade and is ‘intent’ on being dealt after Cleveland signed Austin Hooper this offseason

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: David Njoku Demands Trade

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    Washington Reviewing Team Name

    Owner Dan Snyder announces franchise will conduct a formal review of the team name

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Washington Reviewing Team Name

    Mike Chiari
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Undecided on Making Face Shields Mandatory During Pandemic

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL, NFLPA Undecided on Making Face Shields Mandatory During Pandemic

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report