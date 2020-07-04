Frances Tiafoe Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Playing in Atlanta Exhibition

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - JULY 3: Frances Tiafoe of the United States returns a ball during the singles match against Sam Querrey of the United States during the DraftKings All-American Team Cup on July 3, 2020 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe tested positive for COVID-19 after playing an exhibition match at the DraftKings All-American Team Cup in Atlanta on Friday.

Tiafoe announced his positive test on Twitter:

During his opening match against Sam Querrey, Tiafoe required a medical timeout during the second set and said afterward he wasn't sure if he'd be able to continue.

"It was tough. I was playing well, but I hit a serious wall," Tiafoe said, via Tennis.com. "I honestly thought I was going to retire, but I started to push for the fans. I didn't want to be that guy to stop short. I came back out and was hanging by a thread."

Tiafoe defeated Querrey 6-4, 7-6 (5).

The three-day competition held at the Life Time Athletic and Tennis Peachtree Corners in Georgia is the first tennis event in the United States to allow fans in the stands since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Wimbledon Embraced Martina Navratilova During Her Last Hurrah

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Wimbledon Embraced Martina Navratilova During Her Last Hurrah

    Tumaini Carayol
    via the Guardian

    Fans' Verdict: Greatest Female Tennis Player of the Last 50 Years

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Fans' Verdict: Greatest Female Tennis Player of the Last 50 Years

    Guardian readers
    via the Guardian

    DraftKings All-American Team Cup: Stripes Open 3-1 Advantage

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    DraftKings All-American Team Cup: Stripes Open 3-1 Advantage

    Tennis.com
    via Tennis.com

    Billie Jean King: Future Is 'Dynamite' with Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka

    Tennis logo
    Tennis

    Billie Jean King: Future Is 'Dynamite' with Coco Gauff, Naomi Osaka

    BBC Sport
    via BBC Sport