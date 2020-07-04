Frances Tiafoe Tests Positive for COVID-19 After Playing in Atlanta Exhibition

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Frances Tiafoe tested positive for COVID-19 after playing an exhibition match at the DraftKings All-American Team Cup in Atlanta on Friday.

Tiafoe announced his positive test on Twitter:

During his opening match against Sam Querrey, Tiafoe required a medical timeout during the second set and said afterward he wasn't sure if he'd be able to continue.

"It was tough. I was playing well, but I hit a serious wall," Tiafoe said, via Tennis.com. "I honestly thought I was going to retire, but I started to push for the fans. I didn't want to be that guy to stop short. I came back out and was hanging by a thread."

Tiafoe defeated Querrey 6-4, 7-6 (5).

The three-day competition held at the Life Time Athletic and Tennis Peachtree Corners in Georgia is the first tennis event in the United States to allow fans in the stands since the coronavirus was declared a pandemic by the World Health Organization in March.