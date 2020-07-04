Report: MLB Plans to Release Schedule for 60-Game Season on Monday

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJuly 4, 2020

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 26: The Washington Nationals logo in centerfield grass before a baseball game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Nationals Park on July 26, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) *** Local Caption ***
Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Major League Baseball is reportedly planning to release the 60-game schedule for each of its 30 teams Monday.

Per USA Today's Bob Nightengale, the schedule is expected to feature the New York Yankees at Washington Nationals and San Francisco Giants at Los Angeles Dodgers on July 23.

Nightengale noted the remaining 26 teams will begin their seasons July 24.

It's been known since MLB and the MLB Players Association finalized an agreement to play this season that the regular season would begin July 23 or 24.

Joel Sherman and Andrew Marchand of the New York Post reported June 27 that the visiting Yankees and Nationals would likely be a prime-time Opening Day matchup.

Other key dates for the 2020 season include the trade deadline, which was moved back to Aug. 31, and the final day of the regular season, Sept. 27. Friday marked the first full day of workouts and baseball activities for all 30 teams.

The schedule will include teams' playing 40 games against divisional opponents and 20 games against the opposite league's corresponding geographic division (e.g., American League East vs. National League East).

