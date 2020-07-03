Report: MLB Player's Birthday Party Believed to Be 'Spreader' Event for COVID-19

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJuly 3, 2020

DETROIT, MI - JULY 01: A detailed view of an official Major League Baseball with a surgical mask placed on it sitting outdie of Comerica Park on July 1, 2020 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Mark Cunningham/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images

A mid-June birthday party held for an unnamed MLB player reportedly became a "spreader" event for COVID-19 in Florida.

Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the news Friday:

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

