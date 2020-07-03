Report: MLB Player's Birthday Party Believed to Be 'Spreader' Event for COVID-19

Report: MLB Player's Birthday Party Believed to Be 'Spreader' Event for COVID-19July 3, 2020
Mark Cunningham/Getty Images
A mid-June birthday party held for an unnamed MLB player reportedly became a "spreader" event for COVID-19 in Florida.
Jon Heyman of the MLB Network reported the news Friday:
