Report: NFL Players May Face Fines for Spreading COVID-19 Via Reckless Behavior

The NFL intends to punish those who engage in "reckless" behavior that could spread the coronavirus, according to Dan Graziano of ESPN.

The players association explained the plans as part of a two-hour call Thursday, noting those who break rules away from the facility could be subject to fines. This includes eating out at restaurants and taking Ubers.

Per Graziano, players will remain at their homes during training camp instead of hotels.

The NFL decided it will shorten the preseason from four games to two, although players are still expected to report to training camp on July 28, according to Kevin Seifert of ESPN. Once the season begins, teams will travel for games just like any other year.

This is a distinct difference from other leagues, which are utilizing a "bubble" to keep all teams within one location.

The NBA will have 22 teams competing in Orlando, Florida, with players staying in hotels at the Walt Disney World Resort. According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, any player who leaves without prior approval will be subject to 10-14 days of quarantine and reduced compensation for games missed.

Other sports have seen the effect of questionable behavior outside of team facilities.

The Orlando Pride were forced to withdraw from the NWSL Challenge Cup after multiple players tested positive for COVID-19, a spread that reportedly started from a trip to a bar in Florida, per Sarah Valenzuela of the New York Daily News.

Tennis star Alexander Zverev was seen partying after several ATP competitors tested positive for the coronavirus.

The NFL will try to prevent this type of behavior with its fines.