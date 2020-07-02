Rob Manfred Clarifies Comments Regarding MLB's Intent to Play 60-Game Season

John Raoux/Associated Press

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred has clarified a recent statement he made regarding Major League Baseball's 60-game season in 2020.

Manfred appeared on the Dan Patrick Show on Wednesday and said MLB wasn't going to "play more than 60 games no matter how the negotiations with the players went," which led to speculation that the league negotiated in bad faith.

According to Bob Nightengale of USA Today, Manfred said Thursday he meant the recent spike in COVID-19 cases would've caused MLB to play at most a 60-game schedule regardless:

"My point was that no matter what happened with the union, the way things unfolded with the second spike, we would have ended up with only time for 60 games, anyway. As time went on, it became clearer and clearer that the course of the virus was going to dictate how many games we could play.

"As it turned out, the reality was there was only time to play 60 games. If we had started an 82-game season [beginning July 1], we would have had people in Arizona and Florida the time the second spike hit."

The 2020 MLB season is set to start July 23.

