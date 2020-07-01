Toledo Mud Hens Crown Themselves 2020 IL Champs After 'Undefeated' MiLB Season

Charles Rex Arbogast/Associated Press

The Toledo Mud Hens won't play a game in 2020 after the minor league baseball season was canceled, but at least the franchise is having a good sense of humor about it.

The Mud Hens introduced a new t-shirt Wednesday, celebrating their "undefeated" season and claiming the 2020 International League championship:

Fans of other teams in the International League may also want to stake claims to the championship since they were also undefeated.

Unfortunately, we will not be able to recognize those faux titles. By dibs rules, the Mud Hens have called it first and are therefore the champions.

That may seem harsh, but I don't make the rules. I just enforce them.

Congratulations to the Mud Hens and the Mud Hens only.