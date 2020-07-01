Video: Rams, Chargers' SoFi Stadium Hangs 2.2-Million Pound Oculus Scoreboard

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

An airplane flies past as construction continues at SoFi Stadium on Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. The leaders of the Pac-12 and Mountain West conferences formally announced the new LA Bowl on Wednesday at the under-construction stadium south of downtown Los Angeles. For at least the next six years, the Mountain West's top team will face the fifth choice from the Pac-12 in December in the home stadium of the NFL's Rams and Chargers. (AP Photo/Greg Beacham)
Greg Beacham/Associated Press

The largest video scoreboard in professional sports is officially in place after the latest adjustments at SoFi Stadium:

The $5 billion stadium will be home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers beginning in the 2020 season. The scoreboard is one of the biggest features of the new building measuring at 120 yards long, bigger than the field itself. 

Per NFL communications, the 2.2 million pound board has 260 speakers attached.

"It's three times the size of the [Dallas] Cowboys video board, not that we're competing with them on that," Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in 2019, per Jabari Young of CNBC.

In addition to hosting Rams and Chargers games, SoFi Stadium will be home to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Report: NFL Cuts Preseason to 2 Games

    NFL to eliminate Weeks 1 and 4 of the preseason (PFT)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: NFL Cuts Preseason to 2 Games

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    AFC East HC Not Sold on Cam

    Rival HC doesn’t see Newton starting Week 1: ‘I know one thing for a fact: The Patriots love Jarrett Stidham’ (ESPN)

    NFL logo
    NFL

    AFC East HC Not Sold on Cam

    Tim Daniels
    via Bleacher Report

    Where Will Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Sign?

    Predictions for the seven biggest names still on the market

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Where Will Top Remaining NFL Free Agents Sign?

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Coach: Lamar Isn't a Finished Product

    Jackson's QB coach tells B/R exactly where the MVP can still get better

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Coach: Lamar Isn't a Finished Product

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report