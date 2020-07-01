Video: Rams, Chargers' SoFi Stadium Hangs 2.2-Million Pound Oculus Scoreboard

Greg Beacham/Associated Press

The largest video scoreboard in professional sports is officially in place after the latest adjustments at SoFi Stadium:

The $5 billion stadium will be home to the Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers beginning in the 2020 season. The scoreboard is one of the biggest features of the new building measuring at 120 yards long, bigger than the field itself.

Per NFL communications, the 2.2 million pound board has 260 speakers attached.

"It's three times the size of the [Dallas] Cowboys video board, not that we're competing with them on that," Rams COO Kevin Demoff said in 2019, per Jabari Young of CNBC.

In addition to hosting Rams and Chargers games, SoFi Stadium will be home to Super Bowl LVI in February 2022.