Derek Jeter on 'Embarrassing' MLB Talks: 'No Trust' Between Players, Owners

Derek Jeter has now seen both sides of negotiations between players and owners, but he believes the latest conflict was embarrassing.

The Miami Marlins part owner discussed the situation on Line Drive:

"It was disappointing, it was embarrassing at times; the back and forth," Jeter said of the failed negotiations (h/t Mark Townsend of Yahoo Sports). "There is no trust (between the owners and players) is the best way to put it."

The start of the 2020 season was delayed because of the coronavirus pandemic, but a potential return was consistently pushed back as the league and players association traded proposals without an agreement.

Commissioner Rob Manfred went from saying on the day of the MLB draft there was "100 percent" chance the season would happen to saying he was "not confident" just a few days later, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

At one point, the players walked away from the table with the message that they just want to play, "tell us when and where."

Several notable players repeated the line on social media, including Mike Trout and Max Scherzer.

Jeter, who spent 20 seasons in the majors with the New York Yankees, didn't appreciate the players drawing the debate out in public.

"I get it, I was a player," the Hall of Famer said. "I feel as though players should fight for everything that they feel as though they should have. And I'll always support them in that sense. But, in this particular case, I think some things should have been done behind the scenes."

Manfred eventually implemented a 60-game season that will begin on July 23.