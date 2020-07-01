Jay Cutler Concludes Raccoon Killed Chickens in 'Chicken Serial Killer' IG Story

Wilfredo Lee/Associated Press

One of the nation's biggest mysteries is over.

Last week, former NFL quarterback Jay Cutler said a "chicken serial killer" was attacking the chickens on his farm. He set up a camera outside his home in an attempt to identify the culprit but was unsuccessful.

Sports fans have surely endured a sleepless night or two while agonizing over the fate of Cutler's chickens.

A resolution finally arrived Wednesday.

"All is well and happy to report it was a raccoon," he wrote on Instagram. "Which fits the evidence. Chicken heads were ripped off and bodies were left in the chicken yard. Gruesome stuff but reality of the situation. Ladies are now safe and sound. We can all sleep well for a few nights."

Cutler acknowledged, however, that his troubles may not be over for good since there could be more raccoons in the area.

This time, the 2008 Pro Bowler should be prepared.