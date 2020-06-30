NFL Teams Reportedly May Fly to and from Road Games on Same Day Amid Pandemic

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJuly 1, 2020

The New England Patriots football team's jet taxis on the tarmac, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at Logan Airport, in Boston, after returning from China with more than one million N95 respirator masks. The Kraft family deployed the Patriots team plane to China to fetch the masks for use by front-line health care workers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus (Jim Davis/The Boston Globe via AP, Pool)
Jim Davis/Associated Press

NFL teams are reportedly considering flying to and from road games on the same day to avoid potential extra exposure to COVID-19.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported "multiple" teams are planning to make the travel adjustment, which could come with several complications.

Teams typically fly into the cities where they're playing road games the day before the game. Complications for the players would be inherent. Even short flights require prolonged periods of sitting, which can create stiffness and muscle issues on a day when players have to perform. It could put them at greater risk of injury or at a competitive disadvantage.

Florio pointed toward other complications, including the weather and issues with the planes, that could cause games to be pushed back.

The NFL has publicly maintained a status-quo plan for the 2020 season despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The league plans for training camps to start next month and has not announced plans to limit attendance once games begin in August.

If the NFL moves forward with its plan to have fans in the stands, delays could result in thousands of people convening in one place for longer periods of time. New travel measures would be a little less complicated if fan attendance was not a consideration.

