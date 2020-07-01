The Top Storylines to Track as MLB Spring Training Part 2 Begins

0 of 8

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

Get ready for Major League Baseball like you've never seen it before.

Granted, exactly how visible MLB is going to be over the next few weeks is unclear. After breaking for three months in deference to the coronavirus pandemic, the league is set to resume spring training on Wednesday. But this time, clubs can only play three exhibition games before the season opens on July 23 or 24.

Regardless, the coming weeks are a chance for everyone in baseball to adjust to the sport's new normal.

There are all sorts of new rules that will change the size and shape of rosters, as well as how games are played and even how uniformed personnel behave. And while all of it is meant to keep the coronavirus at bay, it's no secret that it's going to remain a very real threat for the foreseeable future.

Since all this is a lot to process, we thought we'd break things down into eight storylines that are worth monitoring during baseball's second round of spring training.