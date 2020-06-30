Colin Kaepernick Rumors: NFL Team Under the Impression QB Wants to Play Again

Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

There's at least one NFL team that believes Colin Kaepernick wants to play in the league again.

Per ESPN's Josina Anderson, one anonymous team executive said it's "their impression" that Kaepernick hopes to resume his NFL career.

Kaepernick last played in the league in 2016 for the San Francisco 49ers, the same season he began protesting police brutality and racial injustice by kneeling during the national anthem. He opted out of his deal that offseason, and the team said it would have cut him with new head coach Kyle Shanahan taking over.

The QB has not been offered a deal by any team since, and he filed a grievance in 2017 alleging the league and owners colluded to keep him out of the NFL. The two sides settled in February 2019.

In the three years since Kaepernick became a free agent, his camp has repeatedly emphasized that he wants to return to the NFL.

Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio reported on June 9 that Kaepernick "is in great shape" and "more motivated to play than ever."

Last October, Kaepernick's representatives issued a statement to reporters that clarified some of the longstanding rumors about the 32-year-old.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Among the notable parts of the statement was Kaepernick's agent, Jeff Nalley, saying: "I have reached out to all 32 teams about Colin's employment, with little to no response from teams about an opportunity for Colin. In 25 years, I have never seen anything like it."

Kaepernick was scheduled to have a workout in Atlanta last November that was organized by the NFL. The veteran quarterback changed the venue on the day of the event, with his camp noting the league wanted him to sign "an unusual liability waiver that addresses employment-related issues and rejected the standard liability waiver from physical injury proposed by Mr. Kaepernick's representatives."

One week after the Nov. 16 workout, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported no teams "have reached out to work him out, visit with him or sign him" even though representatives from the 49ers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Kansas City Chiefs, Washington, Detroit Lions and Tennessee Titans were in attendance.

Kaepernick's last game in the NFL came on Jan. 1, 2017, with the 49ers. He finished that season with 2,241 yards, 16 touchdowns, four interceptions and 468 rushing yards in 12 games.