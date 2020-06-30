Jadeveon Clowney Talks Free-Agency Process, Timeline for Signing with New Team

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 30, 2020

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Jadeveon Clowney (90) looks on during an NFL wild-card playoff football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020, in Philadelphia. Seattle won 17-9. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)
Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said Tuesday he's still listening to contract offers ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Clowney told ESPN's Josina Anderson he's planning to sign "before the season starts."

"No, I have not narrowed down a final team," he said. "I'm still open."

                 

