Jadeveon Clowney Talks Free-Agency Process, Timeline for Signing with New Team

Free-agent defensive end Jadeveon Clowney said Tuesday he's still listening to contract offers ahead of the 2020 NFL season.

Clowney told ESPN's Josina Anderson he's planning to sign "before the season starts."

"No, I have not narrowed down a final team," he said. "I'm still open."

