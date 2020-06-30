7 NFL Questions That Must Be Answered Before the Start of Training Camps

1 of 7

Mike McCarn/Associated Press

The New England Patriots will have a new starting quarterback now that Tom Brady is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Before this past weekend, it appeared that the job would go to second-year man Jarrett Stidham. However, the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal with Cam Newton late Sunday, meaning that Stidham will at least have competition for the starting gig.

Between now and camp, the Patriots need to determine just how willing they are to adapt their offense to Newton's skill set. Will they fully embrace his dual-threat ability, or will this be a direct competition to see who can best run Josh McDaniels' offense?

This is important to sort out because it will dictate how the quarterback competition in camp unfolds. If New England is willing to adapt to Newton instead of the other way around, the veteran should have a clear leg up in the competition—provided, of course, that he is healthy.

Newton is a three-time Pro Bowler and a former league MVP. His dual-threat ability is one of his biggest assets and not something the Patriots have traditionally used in their offense. If the Patriots are going to maximize that ability, they're going to have to go all-in with Newton and not view him as a short-term experiment.

And this could indeed just be an experiment. According to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal, Newton's deal is only worth up to $7.5 million. This means that the Patriots are in no way obligated to commit to Newton and his skill set. The question they have to answer is are they willing to be?