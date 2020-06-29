NHL Rumors: Latest Buzz on Tim Stutzle's Draft Stock, Lindy Ruff, Devils

LM Otero/Associated Press

The NHL draft lottery took place Friday, but the owner of the No. 1 overall pick has yet to be determined.

Because there will be 24 teams playing in this year's expanded playoffs, placeholders represented the eight teams that lose in the play-in round besides the seven teams already eliminated from contention. As it turned out, a placeholder ended up getting the top pick, meaning each of the eight teams that are eliminated in the qualifying round will have a 12.5 percent chance of landing the top selection in the second phase of the lottery.

While there's uncertainty at the top, Phase 1 of the lottery provided some clarity beyond the No. 1 selection. The Los Angeles Kings will pick at No. 2, the Ottawa Senators own the Nos. 3 and 5 selections and the Detroit Red Wings, who had the best odds at the top pick, ended up with the No. 4 pick.

With the Nos. 2-8 picks set, it's clear where some of the top prospects might be heading. Here's some of the latest buzz surrounding the draft, along with more from around the NHL.

Who Gets Selected No. 2 Behind Lafreniere?

Alexis Lafreniere is the consensus best player in this year's draft class; barring a huge surprise, he will be taken with the No. 1 overall pick. And following Phase 1 of the draft lottery he could be headed to any one of eight teams.

But what will the Los Angeles Kings do when they are on the clock at No. 2? Will they take one of the other top forwards, such as Quinton Byfield or Tim Stutzle? Do they address their defense and select Jamie Drysdale? Or could they bust most mock drafts by doing something unpredictable?

Many analysts predict Byfield will be the second player selected, but that was before some of the draft order had been set. According to Corey Pronman of The Athletic, Los Angeles could be deciding between two players.

"In NHL circles in the second half of the season, Tim Stutzle emerged into the conversation for the No. 2 pick and is a legit possibility at this slot," Pronman wrote. "From talking to sources, it is 50/50 between him and Byfield."

Pronman believes Byfield will be the one the Kings draft at No. 2. He noted that the 17-year-old "has all the makings of a star center in the NHL" because he's "an elite athlete with his size and skating ability, combined with great skill and playmaking."

It hasn't been decided when this year's draft will take place, so the Kings have plenty of time to decide whom to take now they know they will have their choice of everybody but Lafreniere.

Latest on Devils' Head-Coaching Search

While the New Jersey Devils aren't one of the 24 teams that still have games to play in the 2019-20 season, the months ahead will be crucial for the franchise. They are in the midst of conducting searches for a new head coach and a new general manager—Alain Nasreddine and Tom Fitzgerald are respectively in those positions on an interim basis.

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, some prospective GMs have "asked the Devils to allow them some input" about the hiring of the next head coach but that there's one candidate who could be in the mix regardless: New York Rangers assistant coach Lindy Ruff.

"I think Lindy Ruff has a legit shot at the New Jersey coaching job," Friedman wrote. "... A few people told me Ruff is very much in this picture no matter what."

Ruff has a wealth of head-coaching experience in the NHL. He led the Buffalo Sabres from 1997-2013, helping them reach the playoffs eight times, which included an appearance in the Stanley Cup final in 1999. He later spent four seasons as the head coach of the Dallas Stars from 2013 to 2017, leading them to a pair of postseason berths.

After the Stars decided not to bring Ruff back after the 2016-17 campaign, the Rangers hired him as an assistant in July 2017.

Even if the Devils opt not to hire Ruff, it's possible his time in New York could be coming to an end. He has expressed interest in being a head coach again, so he could be adding to his 736 career wins behind the bench at some point in the near future.