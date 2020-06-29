NHL Rumors: Latest Draft Buzz on Braden Schneider, Dylan Holloway, More

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

Phase 1 of the NHL Draft Lottery has only increased the intrigue and suspense leading up to the league's restart. While seven teams occupying the top eight selections are already known, it's the team holding the No. 1 pick that remains mystery.

That's because a placeholder team—one of the eight clubs yet to be eliminated from qualifying for the Stanley Cup Playoffs—won the lottery and will get the opportunity to draft super-prospect Alexis Lafreniere with the top selection.

Picks No. 2 and No. 3 seem to have a consensus as well, with the Los Angeles Kings and Ottawa Senators projected to select center Quinton Byfield and left wing Tim Stutzle, respectively.

After that is where the intrigue resumes.

NHL prospect analyst Corey Pronman of The Athletic conducted a mock draft, leaning on the site's hockey beat writers for picks No. 2 through No. 7, and came away some noteworthy results.

In the case of defenseman Braden Schneider, Pronman has him falling to the Winnipeg Jets at No. 13, but wouldn't be surprised if he's grabbed much earlier than that:

"A lot of teams express optimism for Schneider. I’ve heard him suggested by some scouts as high as No. 5, although that is an extreme outlier position. I think for organizations like Winnipeg that value size, skating and hockey sense, he makes a lot of sense."

The Ottawa Senators hold the No. 5 pick as well as the No. 3 pick thanks to acquiring the San Jose Sharks' first-rounder in the Erik Karlsson trade. Hailey Salvian, who covers the Sens, believes the team will grab Stutzle and center Cole Perfetti with those selections, given the need for depth among the team's top six forwards.

The Anaheim Ducks, however, are pegged as the first team to take a defenseman in Pronman's mock draft. That could open the door for Schneider to jump up, but would likely depend on the availability of Jamie Drysdale at that point. Drysdale is considered the top defensive prospect in the draft at this point.

Another potential enigma on the board could be center Dylan Holloway. Both Pronman and NHL Central Scouting have him pegged as the first NCAA player selected this year, but there's a big difference in where the two have his draft position.

Central Scouting ranks the Wisconsin Badgers star as the 12th-best player in this year's pool, comparing him to Detroit Red Wings star Dylan Larkin. Pronman, however, has him falling to the Calgary Flames at No. 17:

"In discussions with scouts, my sense is Holloway is unlikely to go top 15; more toward No. 20 then the top half of the first round. I do think this range is roughly where you could see his name called. He gives Calgary a lot of speed, skill and compete up front, and is a player who could fast track to a good NHL club given how physically advanced he is."

Equally notable is Pronman placing Portland Winterhawks center Seth Jarvis at No. 18 overall, one spot behind Holloway. NHL Central Scouting has Jarvis at No. 11, one spot ahead of him.

Yet there's another center who has played his way into the first round after a strong end to the year, and if Holloway is off the board, teams may reach for Ridly Greig, per Pronman:

"Greig’s name kept rising in the final months of the season, and scouts have told me they expect him to be a first-round lock due to how skilled he is and how hard he competes on the ice. I can see the [Edmonton] Oilers valuing those attributes a lot [at No. 21], especially down the middle where the organization doesn’t have a lot of young depth. I think if Holloway gets to the Oilers’ pick, that’s his floor too."

Until the rest of the draft process has been sorted out via Phase 2, following the league's qualifying round once the season restarts, these rankings are subject to extreme change. Still, it's worth keeping an eye on which prospects are moving up and down the rankings.

Just don't expect Lafreniere to lose his spot as the top player this year. Both Pronman and NHL Central Scouting agree there's no debate there.