Tom Brady Praises 'Very Personable, Outgoing' Bucs OC Byron Leftwich

Tom Brady will have to learn a new offense as he begins his career with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but the transition to working with offensive coordinator Byron Leftwich is seemingly going well.

"I think Byron gets along with just about everybody he comes in contact with, 'cause he's a very personable, outgoing guy," Brady said, per Jenna Laine of ESPN. "He's got great football knowledge. We both have made a huge commitment in our lives to do that, and it'll be fun to take on this challenge together."

Leftwich spent nine years in the NFL as a player, but he's going into his third year as an offensive coordinator, including his second with the Buccaneers.

Last season, Tampa Bay finished third in the NFL in both points scored and total yards with Jameis Winston under center.

Leftwich, 40, is hoping for even more production out of Brady, but his experience as a player has helped him connect to the 42-year-old veteran:

Brady entered the league three years before Leftwich, who was taken in the first round of the 2003 draft.

Considering Brady was also close in age to 44-year-old Josh McDaniels, who had been the Patriots offensive coordinator in 11 of his 20 seasons in the NFL, another young coach could be helpful for him heading into 2020.

The pressure will still be on both parties as the Buccaneers try to end an extended stretch of disappointment. The franchise hasn't made the playoffs since 2007 and hasn't won a playoff game since winning the Super Bowl after the 2002 season.

Brady has won five Super Bowl titles since the Bucs' last postseason win.

The connection between Leftwich and Brady could be a key factor in the team's success this season with the squad currently listed at 12-1 odds to win a championship, per Caesars Palace.