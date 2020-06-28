Kentucky Women's CBB Coach Matthew Mitchell Undergoes Successful Brain Surgery

Sean Rayford/Associated Press

Kentucky women's basketball coach Matthew Mitchell recently underwent brain surgery because of complications from a March concussion, the school said in a statement.

"Coach Mitchell sustained a concussion in March," the statement read, per Jon Hale of the Courier Journal. "At the time, he believed he had recovered fully with rest and rehab. However, two weeks ago after experiencing a mild but persistent headache for an extended period of time, he sought medical attention.

"A subdural hematoma was discovered, and he had successful surgery and is extremely appreciative of the excellent care he received at UK Chandler Hospital. He expects to recover fully."

Mitchell, 49, has posted a 281–125 record in 13 seasons at Kentucky. The Wildcats were 21-7 and were expected to make their 10th NCAA tournament appearance under Mitchell until the COVID-19 pandemic forced the cancellation of the remainder of the 2019-20 college basketball season.

Mitchell previously coached two years at Morehead State and was a graduate assistant under Pat Summitt at Tennessee.