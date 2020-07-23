CeeDee Lamb, Cowboys Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $14.01M Contract

Charlie Riedel/Associated Press

The Dallas Cowboys reportedly signed first-round pick CeeDee Lamb to a deal Thursday, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.



By virtue of his draft position, the receiver will make a little more than $14 million over his four-year deal, which will also come with a fifth-year team option, per Spotrac. His 2020 salary will count for $2.5 million against the cap.

Lamb was the No. 17 overall pick in the 2020 draft and considered a steal for the team getting a player many believed was the best receiver in the class.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the draft he was "very surprised" Lamb was still on the board, and the team turned down three trade offers to make the pick, per Jori Epstein of USA Today. Dallas had the wideout as the No. 6 overall player on their draft board.

"He's a dynamic football player," head coach Mike McCarthy said of Lamb, via Mike Fisher of Sports Illustrated. "He carries that alpha status."

The 21-year-old already put up huge numbers in college, including the 2019 season where he totaled 62 catches for 1,327 yards and 14 receiving touchdowns at Oklahoma. He will now try to replicate this type of production at the next level.

At the very least, Lamb will join Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup in creating one of the top receiving corps in the NFL.