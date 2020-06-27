Phil Krueger, Former NFL and College Football Coach, Dies at Age 90

Don Juan Moore/Getty Images

Former college and NFL coach Phil Krueger died this week at the age of 90.

Per the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Krueger's family announced that he died at his home on Monday.

After playing quarterback at Southeast Missouri State from 1948 to '50, Krueger eventually transitioned to coaching. He spent two seasons as an assistant at Long Beach City College and eventually landed a job working at USC for head coach John McKay from 1966 to '70.

Pro Football Hall of Famer Joe Gibbs, who also worked on McKay's staff over the same time period, spoke to the AP about Krueger: "He was very bright. A sharp guy with a great sense of humor. He was one of those guys that you always enjoyed being around."

While the majority of Krueger's coaching career came at the college level, he joined McKay as an assistant with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for four years after his hire in 1976 and spent one season as general manager in 1986.

Krueger was a head coach for a total five seasons at Fresno State and Utah State. He went 31-22 in 53 games between the two programs.