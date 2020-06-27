Jim Brown: 'Does My Heart Good' to See Black, White Athletes Work for Equality

David Richard/Associated Press

Hall of Fame fullback Jim Brown said Friday he's happy to see white Americans joining the country's Black community to fight for racial equality in the United States.

Brown told the NFL Network's Steve Wyche he's watched the protest movement closely over the past month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody.

"I think it's fantastic. I think it was needed. The events that occurred were very shocking and it brought a lot of people together," he said. "And when you think of African Americans and you think of Caucasians, to see them work together, to see the young people work together, it does my heart good."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.