Jim Brown: 'Does My Heart Good' to See Black, White Athletes Work for Equality

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 27, 2020

Former Cleveland Browns running back Jim Brown sits on a bench before an NFL football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cleveland Browns, Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Cleveland. The Rams won 20-13. (AP Photo/David Richard)
David Richard/Associated Press

Hall of Fame fullback Jim Brown said Friday he's happy to see white Americans joining the country's Black community to fight for racial equality in the United States.

Brown told the NFL Network's Steve Wyche he's watched the protest movement closely over the past month since George Floyd, a 46-year-old Black man, was killed while in Minneapolis Police custody.

"I think it's fantastic. I think it was needed. The events that occurred were very shocking and it brought a lot of people together," he said. "And when you think of African Americans and you think of Caucasians, to see them work together, to see the young people work together, it does my heart good."

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.  

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Predicting Top Landing Spots for Josh Gordon 🔮

    With a potential reinstatement coming soon, a few teams stand out as good fits for the WR

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Predicting Top Landing Spots for Josh Gordon 🔮

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Which Surprise Starter Could Emerge for Every Team in 2020?

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Which Surprise Starter Could Emerge for Every Team in 2020?

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Foles vs. Trubisky: Who Will Win the Bears' QB Job?

    Why the answer doesn't matter ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Foles vs. Trubisky: Who Will Win the Bears' QB Job?

    Brad Gagnon
    via Bleacher Report

    Colts LB Was Racially Profiled

    Darius Leonard says he and four friends were kicked out of a Chipotle in South Carolina: 'We are tired of this.' 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts LB Was Racially Profiled

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report