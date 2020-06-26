Colin Kaepernick Rumors: NFL Teams Speaking to Friends, Associates of QB

Blake SchusterAnalyst IJune 27, 2020

FILE - In this Nov. 16, 2019, file photo, free agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick participates in a workout for NFL football scouts and media in Riverdale, Ga. Kaepernick was a second-round draft pick in 2011 who the next year led the San Francisco 49ers to the Super Bowl. By 2016, he had begun kneeling on the sideline at games during the national anthem to protest social injustice and police brutality. Â Soon after, he was gone from the NFL, and he has not played since. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)
Todd Kirkland/Associated Press

As rumors of interest in Colin Kaepernick continue to swirl around the National Football League, the NFL Network's Mike Garafolo reports some teams have begun reaching out to the quarterback's associates as they continue to do their due diligence.

Per Garafolo on NFL Total Access:

"Teams are circling around here getting closer, I believe, certainly closer than they've been in recent years. Now you might say why not just go directly to Kaepernick, go directly to his agent? Why do you have to play this game where you're working the periphery—just more of the same? That would be a fair point. My understanding, at least to explain it from a team's perspective, is they're still doing their homework, still doing their research. When they get to the point where they're confident enough that they think they can work out a contract, that's when there'll be direct communication with the agent. But for now…we all see more positive signs that Kaepernick could be back in the league soon."

