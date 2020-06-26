Adam Gase Says Jamal Adams, Jets 'Gotta Figure out a Way to Get to a Good Place'

Gary Landers/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is hopeful the organization can find common ground with star safety Jamal Adams.

Gase told reporters on Friday that Adams is "working through things with the organization" and they "gotta figure out a way to get to a good place."

Gase also called his relationship with Adams "good."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.