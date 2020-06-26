Adam Gase Says Jamal Adams, Jets 'Gotta Figure out a Way to Get to a Good Place'

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 26, 2020

New York Jets strong safety Jamal Adams practices before an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Dec. 1, 2019, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Gary Landers)
Gary Landers/Associated Press

New York Jets head coach Adam Gase is hopeful the organization can find common ground with star safety Jamal Adams

Gase told reporters on Friday that Adams is "working through things with the organization" and they "gotta figure out a way to get to a good place."

Gase also called his relationship with Adams "good."

       

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

