Report: Colin Kaepernick Hasn't Been Contacted by Any Interested NFL Teams

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly hasn't been contacted by any NFL teams expressing interest in signing him to a contract before the 2020 season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Friday "no one has reached out to Kaepernick's camp to gather information or to do anything to suggest that interest exists."

The 32-year-old former San Francisco 49ers starter has remained on the open market since March 2017, having entered free agency after starting the movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the 2016 season.

