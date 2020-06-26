Report: Colin Kaepernick Hasn't Been Contacted by Any Interested NFL Teams

Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistJune 26, 2020

RIVERDALE, GA - NOVEMBER 16: Colin Kaepernick looks on during his NFL workout held at Charles R Drew high school on November 16, 2019 in Riverdale, Georgia. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick reportedly hasn't been contacted by any NFL teams expressing interest in signing him to a contract before the 2020 season.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk reported Friday "no one has reached out to Kaepernick's camp to gather information or to do anything to suggest that interest exists."

The 32-year-old former San Francisco 49ers starter has remained on the open market since March 2017, having entered free agency after starting the movement to kneel during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in the 2016 season.

                 

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

Video Play Button
Videos you might like

Related

    Colts LB Was Racially Profiled

    Darius Leonard says he and four friends were kicked out of a Chipotle in South Carolina: 'We are tired of this.' 🎥

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Colts LB Was Racially Profiled

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Approves Covering First 6-8 Rows of Stadium Seats

    League to allow teams to tarp first few rows to aid social distancing efforts

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Approves Covering First 6-8 Rows of Stadium Seats

    Blake Schuster
    via Bleacher Report

    NFL Camps to Start on Time

    Roger Goodell says the plan is to start training camp on time and 'get ready for games at our stadiums'

    NFL logo
    NFL

    NFL Camps to Start on Time

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Report: Kaepernick Drawing 'Legitimate Interest' from Multiple Teams

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Report: Kaepernick Drawing 'Legitimate Interest' from Multiple Teams

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report