NFL Focused on Voting Registration, Education Initiative on Virtual Owners Call

Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL held a virtual meeting with owners during which the league laid out its intention to focus on social causes, including voter registration and education.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "voting was consistently stressed" when commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with players in recent weeks.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.