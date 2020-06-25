NFL Focused on Voting Registration, Education Initiative on Virtual Owners Call

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 25, 2020

The 100th anniversary logo is shown above the NFL shield before an NFL wild-card playoff football game between the Buffalo Bills and Houston Texans Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, in Houston. (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)
Eric Christian Smith/Associated Press

The NFL held a virtual meeting with owners during which the league laid out its intention to focus on social causes, including voter registration and education.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, "voting was consistently stressed" when commissioner Roger Goodell spoke with players in recent weeks.

                     

