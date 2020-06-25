Report: Mike Evans Joins Tom Brady, Buccaneers Players for Workouts

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans has reportedly joined the informal workouts being led by new Bucs quarterback Tom Brady ahead of the 2020 season.

Michael Giardi of the NFL Network reported the update Thursday after the group came under fire Tuesday for continuing the practices despite a recommendation from the Players Association to cease working out with teammates until training camp.

The NFL moved all offseason team activities to a virtual format because of the coronavirus pandemic, which prevented Brady from working with his new teammates in OTAs.

He posted a message on his Instagram story Tuesday alongside tight end Rob Gronkowski, his former New England Patriots teammate, who ended a short-lived retirement to sign with Tampa:

The Bucs' players workouts come amid a recent surge in coronavirus cases in Florida.

Tampa Bay head coach Bruce Arians filmed a message for Hillsborough County urging residents to follow social-distancing guidelines and other safety measures:

Meanwhile, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the 2020 Hall of Fame Game, the annual kickoff to the NFL preseason, was canceled ahead of a meeting between NFL owners to determine whether teams should remain on track for a July 28 start to training camp.

The league and the Players Association previously held talks about potentially reducing the preseason from four games to two in order to create some time flexibility, per Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network.

For now, the opening week of exhibition games is scheduled to start Aug. 13 with the regular season getting underway Sept. 10.

Brady, Evans and the Bucs are slated to open the campaign Sept. 13 when they travel to face the New Orleans Saints.

Evans, who forms one of the league's best receiver duos with Chris Godwin, is coming off a 2019 campaign that saw him earn his third career Pro Bowl selection.