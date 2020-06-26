NHL Mock Draft 2020: Initial Post-Lottery Predictions

Petr David Josek/Associated Press

The first eight picks of the NHL draft are set, but the team picking No. 1 overall remains a mystery following the first phase of the NHL draft lottery.

The team with the No. 1 pick will be determined by a second lottery made up of the eight teams that are eliminated from postseason play following the NHL's restart.

That means super-prospect Alexis Lafreniere will have to wait a bit longer to find out where he's headed. The left winger out of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League has cemented himself as this year's can't-miss player, following Jack Hughes, Rasmus Dahlin, Auston Matthews and Connor McDavid before him.

The No. 2 pick went to the Los Angeles Kings, while the Ottawa Senators will pick third and fifth after acquiring the San Jose Sharks' first-round pick in the Erik Karlsson trade.

2020 NHL Draft Order and Mock

Video Play Button Videos you might like

1. Play-In Team: Alexis Lafreniere, LW, QMJHL

2. Los Angeles Kings: Quinton Byfield, C, OHL

3. Ottawa Senators: Tim Stutzle, LW, DEL

4. Detroit Red Wings: Cole Perfetti, C, OHL

5. Ottawa Senators: Jamie Drysdale, D, OHL

6. Anaheim Ducks: Lucas Raymond, LW, SHL

7. New Jersey Devils: Alexander Holtz, RW, SHL

8. Buffalo Sabres: Yaroslav Askarov, G, VHL

Phase 1 of the lottery included the seven teams that will not be part of the league's restart along with eight placeholders to signify the clubs that could capture a lottery pick once the season has concluded.

Because a placeholder team nabbed the top pick, a second phase will be held after eight clubs have been eliminated from postseason contention.

The full lottery process was announced May 26 and contained contingencies for this scenario.

While Lafreniere may be the no-brainer pick at No. 1, there are still plenty of standout talents behind him that should have the remaining teams encouraged by their draft positions.

Quinton Byfield and Tim Stutzle will likely come down to team fit, but for now they're penciled in to the Kings and Senators, respectively.

Given Byfield is 6'4", 215 pounds and brings two-way playmaking as a 17-year-old, he got the nod over Stutzle.

Even still, Corey Pronman of The Athletic expects Stutzle will be the first European player off the board.