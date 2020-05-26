NHL Announces 2020 Draft Lottery to Take Place June 26, Could Include 2 Phases

Blake SchusterCorrespondent IIIMay 26, 2020

TORONTO - APRIL 13: Deputy Commissioner of the NHL Bill Daly announces the fourth pick to go to the Columbus Blue Jackets during the NHL Draft Lottery Drawing at the TSN Studio April 13, 2010 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Abelimages / Getty Images for NHL)
Abelimages/Getty Images

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has announced the league will host the 2020 draft lottery on Friday, June 26, in what could be the first of two phases to determine the full draft order.

Fifteen teams will be eligible for the top three picks, including the seven teams that were not selected to the league's 24-team tournament agreed upon by the NHL and Players Association to serve as the Stanley Cup playoffs.

The seven teams will have the highest odds to land a top-three pick, while the remaining eight teams will be determined by eliminations in the Stanley Cup playoffs. Because the league is holding the lottery before it returns to play, it will use placeholder teams during the lottery, designated Teams A-H. 

Should one of the remaining eight teams win the lottery, a second phase of the lottery will be held to determine who gets awarded the pick based on their finish in the 24-team tournament. 

