Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott Says He Feels 'Normal' After COVID-19 Diagnosis

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott (21) walks in the bench area during the second half of an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Paul Sancya/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott has provided an update on his condition after being diagnosed with COVID-19. 

Elliott said on Twitch that he feels "normal," but has been unable to resume working out yet after experiencing symptoms like shortness of breath for a couple of days:

Elliott's agent, Rocky Arceneaux, confirmed to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on June 15 that the three-time Pro Bowler was one of the Cowboys players who tested positive for the virus. 

That came after ESPN's Todd Archer reported a "small number" of Cowboys players and "a few" members of the Houston Texans tested positive for COVID-19. 

Under NFL rules during the pandemic, players and coaches weren't allowed at team facilities when some of them reopened last month.

Dr. Thom Mayer, NFL Players Association medical director, advised players last week to stop engaging in private workouts together due to rising coronavirus cases in a number of states across the country. 

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell informed teams in a memo obtained by CBS 11 in Frisco, Texas, that teams will hold training camps in their own facilities and there will be no joint practices. 

Cowboys rookies and veterans are scheduled to report to training camp on July 29. 

Elliott is entering his fifth NFL season. He was drafted No. 4 overall by the Cowboys in 2016.

