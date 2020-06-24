Jets Rumors: Adam Gase 'Major Factor' in Jamal Adams Requesting Trade

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 24, 2020

FILE - In this Jan. 26, 2020, file photo, AFC safety Jamal Adams of the New York Jets walks off the field at halftime during the NFL Pro Bowl football game in Orlando, Fla. Joe Douglas' feelings about Jamal Adams remain unchanged. Just like the New York Jets general manager's game plan when it comes to the star safety's contract situation. “Jamal’s an unbelievable young player, and our plan is to keep Jamal here a long time,” Douglas said in a pre-draft conference call with reporters Monday, April 20, 2020. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan, File)
Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jamal Adams' relationship with coach Adam Gase is reportedly a "major factor" in his requesting a trade from the New York Jets

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Adams is "uncomfortable" with his future with the franchise because of Gase, who has clashed with star players in the past.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

