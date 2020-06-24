Jets Rumors: Adam Gase 'Major Factor' in Jamal Adams Requesting Trade

Gregory Payan/Associated Press

Jamal Adams' relationship with coach Adam Gase is reportedly a "major factor" in his requesting a trade from the New York Jets.

Manish Mehta of the New York Daily News reported Adams is "uncomfortable" with his future with the franchise because of Gase, who has clashed with star players in the past.

This article will be updated to provide more information soon.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.